'I love this building' | Congressman helps ATF agents clean up debris at US Capitol

WASHINGTON — Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., paused his legislative duties to help ATF agents that cleaned up messes and debris scattered around the U.S. Capitol Building from riots that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Pictures from the Associated Press show the congressman working with the agents who were tasked with cleaning up what rioters did to a sacred place for Americans and lawmakers.

"I love this building, tonight more than ever," Kim said hours before he helped the agents. "I have just heard that the Capitol is finally secure and I hope we can get back to work tonight to certify our nation’s vote and protect our constitution."

Other than debris, personal items from aides and members of Congress were also collected, according to information from the Associated Press photos.

Kim, a former U.S. diplomat, has served New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District in Washington since being elected in 2018.

The 38-year-old worked for the State Department before he was in Congress, serving as a civilian to multiple U.S. generals. He also served on President Barack Obama’s United States National Security Council.

Four people are dead, 52 were arrested and 14 DC Police officers have been injured amid pro-Trump riots surrounding the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, according to initial information released by MPD. Those numbers are expected to rise.

Insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds at around 2 p.m., breaking into the building around 2:45 p.m. They made it as far as the House Chambers where just minutes before the U.S. Congress was beginning to certify the electoral college results.

A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol as Trump supporters tried to break into the House Chamber.

D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser and Acting Police Chief Robert Contee III said that as the rioters tried to gain access to the House Chamber after breaking into the Capitol, a Capitol Police officer fired one shot, striking a woman. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.