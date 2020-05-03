ST. LOUIS — Joe Biden’s campaign has released more information about when and where he’ll be in St. Louis this weekend.
The presidential candidate will hold a “Get Out the Vote” event Saturday, March 7 at Kiener Plaza Park. Doors open at 11 a.m. Kiener Plaza Park is located at 500 Chestnut Street in downtown St. Louis, across from the Old Courthouse.
Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to RSVP here.
Biden is scheduled to make a stop in Kansas City later that day. He will be at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Doors for that event open at 4:15 p.m.
Biden visited the St. Louis area in 2018 for a "Get Out the Vote" rally. He was in East St. Louis to campaign for Illinois Democrats.
The former vice president visited St. Louis in 2016 to campaign for Jason Kander, who was running against Roy Blunt for U.S. Senate.
