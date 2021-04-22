'It’s too broad': Sen. Josh Hawley was lone vote against bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

"My view is it’s dangerous to simply give the federal government open-ended authority to define a whole new class of federal hate crime incidents," he said

ST. LOUIS — Senator Josh Hawley cast the lone vote on Thursday against a U.S. Senate bill aimed at combatting the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The bill, which passed by a vote of 94-1, was a bipartisan denunciation of such violence during the coronavirus pandemic and a modest step toward legislating in a chamber where most of President Joe Biden's agenda has stalled.

The measure would expedite the review of hate crimes and provide support for local law enforcement in response to thousands of reported violent incidents in the past year. Police have seen a noted uptick in such crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. That includes the February death of an 84-year-old man who was pushed to the ground near his home in San Francisco; a young family that was attacked in a Texas grocery store last year; and deadly shootings last month in Atlanta, where six of the victims were of Asian descent.

In a statement, Hawley said the bill gives too much authority to the federal government.

“It’s too broad," he said in a statement. "As a former prosecutor, my view is it’s dangerous to simply give the federal government open-ended authority to define a whole new class of federal hate crime incidents.”

Thursday was not the first time he has voiced his concerns about the bill. Last week, when he opposed moving forward with the bill, he raised issues with how the measure mandates data collection in “expansive categories.”

“It just seems hugely, hugely open-ended and overly broad to me,” he said.

The bill advanced last week by a vote of 92-6, with Hawley being joined by Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Rodger Marshall of Kansas, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Tommy Tubberville of Alabama.

On Thursday, Cotton, Cruz, Marshall and Tubberville voted for the bill, and Paul did not vote, leaving Hawley as the only "Nay" vote.

Four others opted not to vote Thursday, Republicans Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Mike Lee of Utah and Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both of Minnesota.

Klobuchar and Smith missed the vote while attending the funeral of Daunte Wright, according to a Business Insider report.