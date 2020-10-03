WASHINGTON — This blog will be continuously updated throughout the night, so if you refresh you will see the latest information.



Key updates

Biden, Sanders cancel Tuesday campaign events in Ohio amid coronavirus concerns.



The collection of March 10 primaries is less than half the size of Super Tuesday, but repercussions of this collection of primaries could be just as powerful in knocking Bernie Sanders out of the race for the Democratic nomination. Michigan holds the largest number of delegates at 125, and it was here where Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. It doesn't appear he'll have that success this time around, according to the polls.

The state races tonight are described by Politico as a collection of misfit primaries. Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Washington all have much needed delegates up for grabs.

RELATED: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders cancel Cleveland rallies due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: 'What's New': Biden & Sanders cancel Cleveland rallies, several northeast Ohio universities move to online classes over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: New Michigan absentee rules could impact Biden-Sanders race

RELATED: Michigan primary could make or break Sanders' campaign

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP)

AP

Biden, Sanders decide not to hold rallies Tuesday night during March 10 primaries over virus concerns

The two candidates still in the running to be the next Democratic nominee for president for the 2020 race have both decided to heed the advice of health experts and not hold rallies that would create crowds of people.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders both announced Tuesday afternoon they were canceling Tuesday campaign events in Ohio amid coronavirus concerns.





The Associated Press contributed to this report.