Missouri-based company Hallmark asks Sen. Hawley for money back, others distance themselves

ST. LOUIS — As the fallout surrounding Senator Josh Hawley continues, some of the biggest names in business are distancing themselves financially.

"Nothing about this situation is typical," said Washington University Law Professor Ronald Levin.

As big money backers such as AT&T, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs have all drawn hypothetical lines in the sand by suspending political donations.

"To the extent that money is an asset in a campaign that's a bad sign and to the extent that their public announcements are distracting from his prestige and standing in the political world that's a bad sign," said Levin.

According to Levin, PACs are essentially vehicles for making political contributions.

"Hallmark may not want to give contributions in its own name as coming from Hallmark but they can set up a PAC and employees and officers can contribute to the PAC," said Levin.

It's not uncommon for them to shift their support.

"He derailed an election that Biden clearly won, of course, the backlash is justified," said Levin. "Here, though, the withdraw is related to a political scandal so it takes on much more of a significance."

Compared to the organizations, Hallmark has taken things a step further.

Asking Senators Hawley and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) to return their contributions.

"Because they would not only hold their support but they would also make a statement to Missouri employees and their families and people who know them and see them within the community," said Levin.

After the fall out republican lawmakers like Matt Gaetz tweeted that Republicans should nix the "Corporate Woketopia".

My fellow Republicans -



Liberate yourselves from the Corporate Woketopia.



Join me in swearing off all PAC donations and let’s make the American People our one and only special interest. https://t.co/fEFbTCVUNy — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 12, 2021

"Sometimes memories are short and it's possible he will find a way to rehabilitate himself," Levin said.

This is not only affecting one party.