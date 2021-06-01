'They have broken their sacred Oath of Office' | Cori Bush calls for expulsion of representatives who opposed Electoral College certification

"I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences"

WASHINGTON — Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush said she will introduce a resolution calling for an investigation of members of Congress who she said "violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution" by attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

While the Capitol remained on lockdown after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building Wednesday afternoon, Bush tweeted out the draft of a bill she said she will be introducing. The draft calls for the Committee on House Administration and the Committee on Ethics to investigate Republican representatives who objected to the election results.

"I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences," Bush said in the tweet. "They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion."

I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.

Five Missouri representatives objected to the Electoral College certification.

Late last week, Representatives Vicky Hartzler (R, MO-04), Sam Graves (R, MO-06), Billy Long (R, MO-07) and Jason Smith (R, MO-08) co-authored a letter published to Smith's website declaring their intention to object.

On Wednesday, Blaine Luetkemeyer (R, MO-03) said he would "object to the electoral votes of the states we believe clearly violated the Constitution in the 2020 presidential election."

Members of the House of Representatives and United States Senate — including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley — objected to the certification of Arizona electors. Both houses went to their separate chambers for a debate when the Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters.

In a raucous, out-of-control scene, Trump supporters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reportedly shot inside the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person's condition was unknown.