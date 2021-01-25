Missouri House Democrats kick member out of caucus

Rep. Wiley Price was accused of having sex with an intern in January 2020, which he denied

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri House Democrats on Sunday kicked out a member of their caucus as punishment for threatening a staffer and lying during an ethics investigation.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade in a statement said the caucus voted out Rep. Wiley Price, of St. Louis.

Price was accused of having sex with an intern in January 2020, which he denied. A House Ethics Committee investigation found he retaliated against his staffer after she reported the allegation.

The committee also found that Price lied while under investigation.

“As with the other sanctions, Rep. Price’s removal from the House Democratic Caucus is necessary to hold him accountable for his actions, uphold the integrity of the Ethics Committee’s findings against him and further reinforce that retaliation against employees will be met with serious consequences,” Quade said in a statement.

The House earlier this month censured Price. That was the first time in history that the chamber formally denounced a member.