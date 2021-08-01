Investigation underway to identify people involved in Capitol chaos

ST. LOUIS — One day after the chaos at the U.S. Capitol building efforts are underway to find those responsible. The I-Team has learned D.C. police, Capitol police and the FBI are investigating. Investigative reporter PJ Randhawa shares the identity of one man who was inside the Capitol.

The Mayor of D.C. is calling for congressional leaders and other agencies to hold everyone associated with Wednesday's siege on the Capitol accountable. Mayor Murial Bowser wants violent pro-Trump activists investigated, arrested and prosecuted.

Four people died in the riots. One of them was shot by U.S. Capitol police. The three others died during medical emergencies.

A total of 83 people were arrested in the chaos, 69 by Metro police and 14 by Capitol police. Officials say at least 50 police officers were hurt. D.C. police say their investigation is ramping up.



"We still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify and hold each and every one of the violent mob accountable for their actions,” said Robert Contee III, with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. “We have collected numerous images of persons of interest that we are asking the community to help us identify. "



One image was of a man with his foot on a desk in Nancy Pelosi's office. KSDK’s sister station in Arkansas, KFSM, identified him as Richard Barnett of Gravette. Barnett confirms he was at the protest when the photo was taken at speaker Pelosi's office. Barnett faces potential federal charges for storming the capitol building. He claims he was shoved into the building and didn't mean to be there. Barnett says he was looking for a bathroom.