Protesters confront Rand Paul in Washington street after RNC

'Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House,' Paul tweeted

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A crowd of protesters surrounded U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as he was leaving the White House following the Republican National Convention early Friday.

A twitter user posted video showing law enforcement escorting Paul and his wife, Kelley, on a street in downtown Washington.

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

The protesters were shouting "No Justice No Peace" and "Say Her Name" to the lawmaker from Kentucky to acknowledge the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was fatally shot by Louisville police after they broke down the door of her apartment in an attempted drug raid last March.

Officers called for demonstrators to move back and get on the sidewalk.

Paul later tweeted, thanking the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for "literally saving our lives."