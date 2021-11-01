Sen. Josh Hawley under fire from donors, party leadership, and Rep. Cori Bush

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO 01) will introduce a measure Monday to punish congressmembers — like Hawley — who she believes fueled the Capitol coup attempt

ST. LOUIS — Sunday afternoon, the stretch of North 4th Street between two of St. Louis's most iconic landmarks -- the Old Courthouse and the Arch -- has been pressure-washed clean again. Only the faintest trace of yellow can still be seen in the de-icing salt, a remnant of the paint that protesters used to spell out "RESIGN HAWLEY" on the downtown street Saturday afternoon.

But the Senator, himself, is under pressure too.

Representative Cori Bush (D-MO 01) tweeted Sunday: "Tomorrow, I'm introducing my resolution to expel the members of Congress who tried to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist coup attempt that has left people dead. They have violated the 14th Amendment. We can't have unity without accountability."

5 On Your Side Political Analyst Anita Manion said Hawley would likely survive that effort, saying "you would have to have three-fourths of the Senate voting to do that, so I don't see that happening," but she cautions there could be other consequences after Hawley spearheaded the effort to object to electoral college certification, fist-pumping to the crowd as he entered to do so.

"We've seen his number one mentor, John Danforth, come forth and say this is the biggest mistake he's ever made. We've seen him lose his biggest donors," Manion said. "[Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell implored him not to take this action and bring other senators along with him."

This weekend, senators from both sides of the aisle blasted Hawley and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who also led the charge to object to certification.

"They are going to have a lot of soul-searching to do and the problem is that they were complicit in 'the big lie,' this lie that Donald Trump won the election in a landslide and it was all stolen," Republican Pennslyvania Sen. Pat Toomey said on NBC's Meet The Press.

"How they can live with themselves knowing that people have died because of their words and actions?" West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, told CNN's State of the Union.

Manion said losing friends in Congress can cost Senators key committee assignments, limiting their ability to advocate for the causes that got them elected.

"Committees is where the work gets done in Congress. So if the leadership isn't happy with you, they choose what committees you end up on, so that could be damaging to Hawley's power in Congress and his ability to get things done for the people of Missouri," Manion said.