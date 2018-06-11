Mary Wheeler's not a pastor but she loves to preach about voting.

"It's a no brainer you have to vote," Wheeler said.

Wheeler has a drive for democracy. She spent 12 years working for the city's election board. She retired last winter but she's not slowing down.

"I'm passionate about people understanding their vote does count," Wheeler said.

That's why the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis asked Wheeler to coordinate Souls to Polls. For the past two months, she's been driving to community centers, high schools, colleges and other places in St. Louis City and County, registering people to vote and handing out buttons that read "I will vote on Nov. 6."

Souls to the Polls is also offering free rides to polling locations on election day. So far, more than 50 people have called for a ride.

"Calls are still coming in. I'm evening getting calls late at night. I'm answering all of them," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said Souls to the Polls works to get into underserved areas and regions with low voter turnout to make sure all voices are heard. Wheeler and an army of volunteers want to make sure no transportation doesn't mean you can't vote.

"Souls to the Polls drivers will pick people up, take them to the polls, wait for them to vote and then take them back home. I mean, what better service can you ask for?" Wheeler said.

If you live in St. Louis City or County and need a ride to the polls, call 314-562-0411.

