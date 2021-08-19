x
Politics

Parson won't call lawmakers back early for redistricting

State lawmakers won't officially begin work redrawing the boundaries of U.S. representatives' districts until they return to the Capitol in January
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Federal officials are pushing back after Parson said he doesn't want government employees going door-to-door to urge people to get vaccinated. Missouri asked for help last week from nearly formed federal "surge response" teams as it combats an influx of cases that's overwhelming some hospitals. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

SEDALIA, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said he won't call lawmakers back to work early this year to redraw the state's congressional districts.

Parson told reporters gathered at the Missouri State Fair that he doesn't plan on calling a special legislative session this year. 

"I don't anticipate a special session at all for the remainder of the year unless we had to do that," Parson said. 

That means state lawmakers won't officially begin work redrawing the boundaries of U.S. representatives' districts until they return to the Capitol in January for their annual session.

In Missouri, state lawmakers create congressional districts. Citizen commissions draw state legislative districts. 

