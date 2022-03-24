'Got a council that doesn't support me': Normandy mayor facing calls for impeachment

For months now, city council members have been trying to impeach Mayor Mark Beckmann over allegations he misused city funds.

NORMANDY, Mo. — Mark Beckmann says the past year as the mayor of the city of Normandy has not been smooth because he's been in a constant battle.

"It's been rough, " he said.

His opponents since he took office on April 20, 2021? Six of the city's eight city council members.

"Got a council that doesn't support me, didn't want to see me win the election," Beckmann said.

For months now, city council members have been trying to impeach the 66-year-old Beckmann.

In a letter sent to Beckmann and city leaders, council members said the mayor has "misused city funds, continued to write checks to a law firm the city no longer uses and has operated outside of his governing powers."

"The credit card that Mark Beckmann holds with the name city of Normandy that has been used improperly,” said Normandy City Councilwoman Erma Ratlif. “No sealed bids ever is given for any contract. We want to know why Mark Beckmann is the only one that's writing checks for the city of Normandy.”

"There's been no specific allegation of misuse, just this general complaint," Beckmann said.

"Have you misused city funds?” 5 on Your Side’s Robert Townsend asked in an interview Thursday.

“I have not,” Beckmann said.

"I think the mayor is doing a very good job, " said Yolanda Campbell.

Campbell is one of two Normandy council members supporting the mayor while her six colleagues insist he should be impeached.

"The problems have been happening before he became the mayor of Normandy and those are the things that we need to investigate,” Councilwoman Campbell said.

On Thursday, the embattled mayor filed a restraining order against the city council, hoping to block their move to oust him.

When asked if his job could be in jeopardy, Beckmann said “It could be.”

On Saturday, the city council members who want the mayor out will hold a town hall meeting at Normandy city hall.

On Tuesday, they plan to vote to impeach him.