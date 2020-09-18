Pandemic politics play out in St. Louis County sports restrictions

Could COVID-19 give Republican Paul Berry III a boost in the county executive race?

CLAYTON, Mo. — With some parents of athletes not getting what they want from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page one candidate looking to replace him hopes to turn their frustration into votes.

When a group of parents showed up outside county headquarters in Clayton Monday protesting COVID-19 public health mandates that are keeping their kids from playing sports, one man made sure to bring enough signs to share and found an audience eager for change at the top of county government.

"I have one goal and one goal only - to take the awesome power of that ninth floor and give it to each and every person of St. Louis County," Paul Berry III told the crowd outside the county government building.

Berry is the Republican running for county executive against the man making the mandates - Democrat Sam Page.

So far, most county politicos have considered Berry a long shot.

In 2018 he ran against Steve Stenger and lost by more than 87,000 votes - a landslide loss of about 20%.

And for years the county has backed the Democrat for the job of county executive.

Although after the uprising in Ferguson the Republican came within fewer than 2,000 votes.

So, could COVID-19 restrictions move Berry signs from the streets to front yards and propel him to viable chance at winning? It would likely take more than just parents upset over sports - something he seemed to know in his impromptu pitch to voters.

"I love sports, but this isn't just about sports," Berry told the crowd. "This is about our kids going back to school...we need a hybrid model. Let the parents choose."

In a text Page's campaign manager relayed a response from the County Executive saying, "The pandemic is affecting every part of our regular lives, from schools, to sports, to voting. In every case, we have to do what keeps the most people safe. We will get through this."