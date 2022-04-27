Most lawmakers voted along party lines on Missouri bill limiting transgender athletes

Representative Shamed Dogan, from Ballwin, was one of two Republicans who voted against the ban.

ST. LOUIS — "I voted in favor of it," said Republican Representative Chuck Basye from Rocheport, Missouri.

When it comes to the controversial bill aimed at liming transgender athletes in high school sports, Representative Basye is clear on where he stands.

"I think it's very important that we get this into Missouri law," Bayse told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend today.

He's not alone.

Monday the Show-Me state's GOP-led house voted 93 to 41 to require trans high school students to compete on teams that match the sex on their birth certificates.

"I think it's inappropriate for a biological male to compete in sports designed for females only. I think it's taking opportunities away from girls," added Rep. Basye.

In a statement, Dogan said "the legislature should establish a bipartisan commission to study this issue and develop legislation that attempts to be fair to all youth who want to play sports on a level playing field. Unfortunately, that's not the approach this amendment took, so I voted no."

All seven Democrats from St. Louis, including Representative Rasheed Aldridge from the 78th District, also voted against the amendment.

Aldridge says "we do not like the anti-trans language. This bill sends a very negative and insensitive message to potential trans athletes and the trans community."

Lia Thomas, from the University of Pennsylvania, recently sparked outrage after winning a 500-yard, freestyle championship at the NCAA Women's Competition.

Local lawmakers said they talked about the high-profile case before they gave the House-transgender ban the greenlight on Monday.

"I think it's a ridiculous statement for them to think that being trans is an advantage. Frankly, I also think it's kind of disgusting that they're picking on trans youth," said Michaela Kraemer, Administrative Assistant with Metro Trans Umbrella Group.

"I just think it is the thing to do. I'm done after this year because I term out, but there are other colleagues who are going to continue the fight if we don't get this done this year," said Representative Chuch Basye.

Missouri’s current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’re undergoing hormone therapy.

Two transgender girls have been approved to play on Missouri girls’ teams in the past decade.

The transgender sports ban will now head to the Missouri Senate.