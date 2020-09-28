Politicians grapple over Supreme Court nominee

Senator Roy Blunt expects the nominee to be confirmed in October

ST. LOUIS — Leaders in Washington are in a heated showdown over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination to fill the empty seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On Saturday, Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat.

“It needs to take all the time it needs to take,” Senator Roy Blunt, (R) – MO said. “But it doesn’t need to take more time than it needs to take.”

Blunt is OK with the quick turnaround.

“The constitution sets up two standards to get on the court,” Blunt said. “One, the president has to make a nomination. Two, the senate needs will accept the nomination and agree with the nomination.”

Something that didn’t happen four years ago when a Republican-controlled senate denied President Barak Obama from appointing a justice, a sticking point today with Democrats.

If Barrett is nominated, it would give conservatives a 6-3 majority. Democrats fear landmark cases like Roe v. Wade, the Affordable Care Act would be revisited and overturned.

“This is an abuse of power, with a thick layer of hypocrisy six weeks before the election,” former Senator Claire McCaskill said.

The American people are torn over the nomination. Conservative group Phyllis Schlafly Eagles said the nomination is a win for the constitution and people. Planned Parenthood said the pick is an insult to judge Ginsburg who championed justice, equality and healthcare for all.

Blunt expects Barrett to be confirmed in October.