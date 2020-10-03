ST. LOUIS — There have been several complaints of issues at polling stations in the St. Louis area on primary day.

Here are the places callers have said are having issues:

Highcroft Ridge Elementary in Chesterfield

St. Louis County Library’s Natural Bridge branch

Gary Gore Community Center in Jennings – a caller said there were no paper ballots and electronic machines were not working

At Beasley Elementary School, a caller said tickets wouldn’t print

Bethany-Peace United Church

Jamestown Elementary School in Black Jack – the caller said machines aren’t working

Someone on Facebook reached out and said Affton High School’s printers are not working.

5 On Your Side has reached out to the St. Louis County Board of Elections.

