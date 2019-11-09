ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson scored a major endorsement Thursday, less than a week after announcing his 2020 re-election campaign.

Parson announced he would seek his first full term as Missouri governor in a video on his Facebook page Sunday afternoon. He took over the office following the June 2018 resignation of Eric Greitens.

The 63-year-old will face off against Auditor Nicole Galloway, the only Democrat and woman currently holding a statewide office. University of Missouri-St. Louis political scientist David Kimball said she's the best candidate the Democrats have, but she faces an uphill battle winning in Missouri, which overwhelmingly backed Donald Trump for president in 2016 and resisted the gains that Democrats made in many other states during last year's midterm elections.

Tuesday night, President Donald Trump tweeted his support of Parson, saying Parson "knows what he is doing."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

