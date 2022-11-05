x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Illinois governor calls for federal law, protests to protect abortion

The Illinois governor is urging the U.S. Senate to stand up for women's reproductive rights.

More Videos

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is urging the U.S. Senate to stand up for women's reproductive rights in a vote planned for later Wednesday.

Supporters of abortion rights were stunned last week when Politico reported on a leaked preliminary opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting it would overturn its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Democratic governor was joined Wednesday by abortion-rights supporters at a Planned Parenthood “logistics” facility in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis. 

The facility arranges travel, lodging and other assistance for out-of-state women seeking abortions to come to Illinois where it is legal under state law.

Related Articles