Illinois governor calls for federal law, protests to protect abortion

The Illinois governor is urging the U.S. Senate to stand up for women's reproductive rights.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is urging the U.S. Senate to stand up for women's reproductive rights in a vote planned for later Wednesday.

Supporters of abortion rights were stunned last week when Politico reported on a leaked preliminary opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting it would overturn its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Democratic governor was joined Wednesday by abortion-rights supporters at a Planned Parenthood “logistics” facility in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis.