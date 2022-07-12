Professor accuses Hawley of 'transphobic' questioning in exchange about transgender men, pregnancies

During her testimony, Professor Khiara Bridges used the term "people with the capacity for pregnancy," which led to an exchange between her and Sen. Josh Hawley.

UC Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges testified during the Senate hearing on reproductive care in a post-Roe America. During her testimony, she used the term "people with the capacity for pregnancy," which led to an exchange between her and Hawley.

Hawley: "I just want to clear one thing up. Professor Bridges, you said several times, you've used a phrase, I want to make sure I understand what you mean by it. You've referred to 'people with the capacity for pregnancy,' would that be women?"

Bridges: "Many women, cis women, have a capacity for pregnancy, many cis women to not have the capacity for pregnancy. There are also trans men who are capable of pregnancy as well as non-binary people who are capable of pregnancy."

Hawley: "So this isn't really a women's rights issue..."

Bridges: "We can recognize that this impacts women while also recognizing that it impacts other groups, those things are not mutually exclusive, Senator Hawley."

Hawley: "So your view is that at the core of this right, then, is about what?"

Bridges: "So, I want to recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic and opens up trans people to violence by not recognizing them.”

Hawley: "Wow, you're saying I'm opening up people to violence by asking if women are the ones that can have pregnancies?"

Bridges: "I want to not that one out of five transgender persons have attempted suicide..."

Hawley: "Because of my line of questioning? So we can't talk about it?"

Bridges: "Because denying trans people exist and pretending not to know they exist..."

Hawley: "I'm denying that trans people exist by asking you if you are talking about women having pregnancies?"

Bridges: "Are you? So you believe men can get pregnant?"

Hawley: “No, I don’t think men can get pregnant.”

Bridges: “So you’re denying trans people exist, thank you.”

Hawley: “And that leads to violence? Is this how you run your classroom? Are students allowed to question you? Or are they also treated like this?”

Bridges: “Absolutely, they’re allowed to question. We have a good time in my class. You should join. You might learn a lot.”

Hawley: “I would learn a lot.”