ST. LOUIS — Another prosecutor is leaving St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office.

Peter Bruntrager’s last day will be Friday. His family's firm, Clayton-based Bruntrager & Billings, confirmed he will be joining their ranks Monday.

Bruntrager has worked in the Circuit Attorney's Office since November 2015.

His departure puts the number of prosecutors to have left Gardner’s office at more than 75. She took office in January 2017.

Gardner’s chief trial assistant Rachel Smith also will soon leave the office, where she had worked since 2001. Smith was Gardner’s fourth chief trial assistant.

Gardner’s office has not immediately responded to a request for comment regarding Bruntrager’s resignation.

