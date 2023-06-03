Results: St. Louis Board of Aldermen primary election

Tuesday's election marks the first political contest under the newly drawn ward maps, where 39 candidates will compete for 14 seats.

ST. LOUIS — Voters in St. Louis headed to the polls to decide who would appear on the ballot in April's general election.

Some of the primary races had incumbents facing off while others have two or fewer candidates, meaning all the candidates will advance to the general election.

Megan Green ran unopposed for the position of Board of Aldermen President, and Shane Cohn ran unopposed in the city's Ward 3.

Ward reduction changes have been in the making for more than a decade after voters approved the plan back in 2012. "Aldergeddon" has already claimed 10 casualties as a handful of incumbents opted not to seek re-election, shying away from a sharp-elbowed brawl against their colleagues to prolong their political careers.

The races are as follows with incumbents marked with (I). This story will be updated throughout the night with results.

Voters could vote for as many candidates as they wanted to, so percentages will not equal 100%.

Board of Alderman President

Megan Green

Will run unopposed in the general election

Ward 1

Anne Schweitzer (I) - 196 votes (58.86%)

Matthew Kotraba - 77 votes (23.12%)

Tony Kirchner - 137 votes (41.14%)

Ward 2

Phill Menendez - 193 votes (31.18%)

Thomas R. Oldenburg (I)- 436 votes (70.44%)

Katie Bellis - 124 votes (20.03%)

Ward 3

Shane Cohn (I)

Will run unopposed in the general election

Ward 4

Bret Narayan (I) - 211 votes (37.95%)

Joseph [Joe] Vaccaro (I) - 390 votes (70.14%)

Casey Otto - 65 votes (11.69%)

Ward 5

Joeseph [Joe] Vollmer (I) - 334 votes (74.72%)

Helen Petty - 139 votes (31.10%)

Both will advance to the general election

Ward 6

Daniela Velazquez - 140 votes (59.57%)

Jennifer Florida - 105 votes (44.68%)

Both will advance to the general election

Ward 7

Alisha Sonnier - 115 votes (56.93%)

J.P. Mitchom - 77 votes (38.12%)

Cedric [C-Sharp] Redmon - 59 votes (29.21%)

Ward 8

Shedrick [Nato Caliph] Kelley - 64 votes (21.40%)

Cara Spencer (I) - 228 votes (76.25%)

Kenneth A. [Ken] Ortmann - 99 votes (33.11%)

Ward 9

Tina [Sweet-T] Pihl (I) - 267 votes (42.31%)

Michael Browning - 308 votes (48.81%)

Michael J. Gras (I) - 256 votes (40.57%)

Ward 10

Shameem Clark Hubbard (I) - 205 votes (69.26%)

Emmett L. Coleman - 121 votes (40.88%)

Both will advance to the general election

Ward 11

Laura Keys (I) - 181 votes (72.69%)

Carla [Coffee] Wright - 86 votes (34.54%)

Both will advance to the general election

Ward 12

Darron M. Collins-Bey - 53 votes (13.98%)

Tashara T. Earl - 98 votes (25.86%)

Yolanda [Glass] Brown - 140 votes (36.94%)

Walter Rush - 37 votes (9.76%)

Sharon Tyus (I) - 241 votes (63.59%)

Ward 13

Norma J. Walker (I) - 135 votes (33.58%)

Pamela Boyd (I) - 254 votes (63.18%)

Lisa Middlebrook (I) - 92 votes (22.89%)

Ward 14