Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft

ST. LOUIS — John "Jay" Ashcroft is the incumbent Republican Missouri Secretary of State bidding to keep his seat in the November general election.

Ashcroft was elected in 2016 as Missouri's 40th secretary of state. He is the son of politician John Ashcroft, the 50th governor of Missouri, who went on to serve as U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General.

He attended high school in Jefferson City and graduated from Missouri University of Science and Technology with a bachelor's and master's degree in engineering management. He currently works at Ashcroft Law Firm with his father.

As part of his campaign platform, Ashcroft said he is prioritizing job creation, saving taxpayer dollars by eliminating waste in his office's budget, and promoting fair elections through clear ballot language, ensuring election security and tightening voter ID requirements.