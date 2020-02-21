ST. LOUIS — Republican Senator Roy Blunt was in the St. Louis Area Friday. He was at Ranken Technical College to stump for technical careers.

Typically, these jobs don’t require as much schooling, and can help young people avoid what he calls a “lost decade.”

“You talk to so many people who are about 28 years old and they all have about the same story,” Sen. Blunt said. “One semester in college or one year in college, and then landscaping, bartending, Uber driving, and that once you lose that 10 years before you figure out that none of this is leading you where you want to go, you'd probably be very lucky if you ever make up for that, that 10 years.”

Blunt also answered questions on some headlines out of Washington.

Just this week, there were new warnings about Russia interfering with our elections, preferring Donald Trump in the 2020 election, and the President rejecting those warnings.

We asked the Senator about all of that, given his role on the intelligence committee.

Watch the full interview below.