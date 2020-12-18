Senator Hawley says he'll force a vote on $1,200 stimulus checks

Hawley says he'll call for a vote on his separate, standalone bill that would provide $1,200 in direct payments for individuals and twice that for couples

ST. LOUIS — The Capitol Hill odd couple of Senator Bernie Sanders, (I) Vermont, and Senator Josh Hawley, (R) MO, is pushing for stimulus checks in the next wave of COVID-19 relief from Congress.

"I am willing to work with anybody who will help get stuff done for working people in the State of Missouri," Hawley said.

During an interview with 5 On Your Side Wednesday, Hawley said he and Sanders want $1,200 to go to every American making less than $75,000 a year, with another $500 for every child.

"Just before I came to talk with you, I just had a call with the Senate Majority Leader talking to Republicans where he assured us 100% that direct assistance to working people is in the bill," Hawley said in the interview.

But reports indicate Republicans and Democrats are close to settling on half the amount that Hawley and Sanders have called for, issuing checks for $600 to individuals.

Friday Hawley says he'll call for a vote on his separate, standalone bill that would provide $1,200 in direct payments for individuals and twice that for couples.

Whether it's his bill or a lesser amount that might pass Congress, with just about two weeks left in the year, it seems likely that the earliest Americans might see any money from the government would be early January 2021.

"Working families need relief. It's just that simple," Hawley said.

Senate rules allow for just one Senator to call for a vote. But it only takes one Senator to block it, too. So, Hawley will need more than his new partner Bernie Sanders to make it happen.