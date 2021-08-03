Lawmakers react to news of Sen. Roy Blunt's retirement

Lawmakers across Missouri and the country have shared their reactions to the news of Blunt's retirement

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced Monday morning he will not be running for reelection in 2022.

Blunt, 71, has served in the Senate since 2011 and previously served as a congressman and Missouri secretary of state.

“After 14 general election victories – three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections – I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” he said in the announcement video.

Lawmakers across Missouri and the country have shared their reactions to the news of Blunt's retirement.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley

"Roy Blunt has been a Missouri institution. A consummate legislator, Roy has worked tirelessly for the state he loves and has served Missourians with distinction. He and Abby have been true friends to Erin and me and our family. We wish them the very best."

Lieutenant Governor of Missouri Mike Kehoe

Kehoe said Blunt's "traditional Missouri values made him one of the most effective members of the United States Congress."

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson

Krewson said the senator has been an "excellent partner" for St. Louis and encouraged him to finish his term strong.

.@RoyBlunt is an excellent partner for #STL and has been a consistent champion in securing funding for important projects like @NGA_GEOINT, @USDA relocation downtown, and the revitalization of Jefferson Ave. that support jobs and economic development. Finish strong, Senator! — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 8, 2021

Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins

"Roy Blunt has been a tireless champion for Missouri agriculture for decades and knows our state better than anyone. Senator Blunt never forgot the lessons of hard work and common sense he learned growing up on a dairy farm in southwest Missouri. Our farmers and ranchers have been blessed to work with him in support of agriculture and Missouri values. We will miss his experience and wise leadership.

"Of course, there is still much to accomplish over the next 22 months. Senator Blunt has never shied away from tackling the tough issues throughout his years of service, and we know he will not stop fighting until the job is done. We look forward to working with Senator Blunt during his remaining time in office to help the people of Missouri, and we wish him all the best in retirement."

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott

“Roy Blunt has dedicated his career to making Missouri a better place to raise a family, start a business and achieve the American dream. Rising to leadership ranks in both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate, Senator Blunt has always proven himself as a lawmaker who is unafraid of rolling up his sleeves to get work done for Missourians and all Americans. From historic tax cuts to historic medical research, Missourians knew their senator was always working for them. Senator Blunt’s steady hand and wise counsel will be greatly missed in the Senate.

"The NRSC will work tirelessly to ensure Senator Blunt’s successor will uphold his legacy of free enterprise and small government and we will hold this seat. Any candidate who supports the Democrats’ socialist, big government agenda will struggle to find votes in Missouri, a state that Donald Trump won four months ago by more than 15 points.”

Former Senator Claire McCaskill

McCaskill, who formerly served as one of Missouri's U.S. senators at the same time as Blunt, made it clear she will not run for office again.

To all that are asking: thank you to the many who have said kind things. But I will never run for office again. Nope. Not gonna happen. Never. I am so happy I feel guilty sometimes. #RoyBluntRetiring — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 8, 2021

Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander

Jason Kander, one of Blunt's previous challengers, already has said to count him out of the running for a 2022 campaign.