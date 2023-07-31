St. Charles County Council will hold final vote on controversial housing development Monday

The 7 p.m. meeting is scheduled to take place at the St. Charles Family Arena.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Monday night, the St. Charles County Council is scheduled to hold a final vote on a proposed housing development near Highway DD.

If public input is any indication, the new development has proved to be controversial, recently. As a result, Monday night’s meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at the St. Charles Family Arena.

Hundreds of people attended a public hearing on July 10 about the development. The St. Charles County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the county council deny the proposed development 5-3.

Initial plans for the massive housing development were downsized. The developer made some changes, leaving roughly 57 acres untouched and reducing the number of lots from 556 to 469.

Still, some people were not happy about the prospect of the project.

"I think we really need to just kind of take a pause and start being more proactive versus reactive. And a big concern for me is I have two kids right now. They can't even go to the closest elementary school as it is because of zoning," resident Karisa Cantwell said.

Other residents were also concerned about wildlife and the negative effects a higher-density subdivision would have.

"So all the sugar coating, all the 1.56 acres, colored pictures, I don't care if there's one acre that has high-density housing that's high-density housing and we don't want it here," resident Tom Regan said.

Representatives for the developers, KM Investment Group IV, say they are meeting the requirements of the St. Charles County Master Plan. They say they've met with administrators from the Francis Howell and Wentzville school districts. Their traffic study shows they would have to add turn lanes, widening the road.