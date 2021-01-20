Proud, historic, excited: St. Louis area lawmakers share Inauguration Day messages

St. Louis area congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle shared messages of unity and hope and wished the new administration success

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took the oaths of office Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol, bringing in a new administration.

St. Louis area congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle shared messages of unity and hope and wished the new administration success in statements released Wednesday afternoon.

This list will continue to be updated as more statements are received.

Sen. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

"Congratulations on making history, Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris. I’m excited to partner with you and President @JoeBiden to get our communities the help we need."

Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

“After the last 4 years, I’m proud to be able to tell the American people that empathy, compassion and real leadership are finally back in the White House as a result of Joe Biden being sworn in as our nation’s 46th President. On Day One, President Biden is already taking immediate action on the most pressing crises facing our country, like getting a handle on the COVID pandemic, providing economic relief for working families, dealing the climate crisis, addressing racial inequity and starting to fix our broken immigration system. As Joe has said, he’s going to work hard, not just for those who voted for him, but for all Americans. Now is the time to come together to solve our nation’s problems, get us out of this pandemic and rebuild an economy that works for everyone. I can’t wait to get back to work under President Biden’s leadership.”

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill.

“Today, our nation witnessed one of our most time-honored traditions: the peaceful transfer of power between two administrations. While I stand ready to work together on shared priorities that help Southern Illinoisans, I will never fail to fight for our conservative principles. I wish God’s blessing for President Biden and Vice President Harris on this historic day.”

Rep. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

“President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Their inauguration comes during a time of unprecedented challenge for our country—more than 400,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus; a struggling economy; a deeply divided nation; and a climate in dire straits. As President Biden reminds us, the moment calls for sober reflection, but it also calls for national resolve.

“With President Biden and Vice President Harris in the lead, it is also a moment of hope. I am optimistic, now more than ever, that we can come together and overcome our challenges and divisions.

“Now it is time to get to work to build the country back better and restore the soul of our nation.”

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill.

“Joe Biden is now our Nation’s president and Kamala Harris is our vice president. I wish them success, for when they succeed, our Nation succeeds. My family and I will be praying for them. It was an honor to be able to witness the peaceful transition of power for the second time of my tenure in Congress.

“I stand ready to work with President Biden and Vice President Harris to find bipartisan agreement on solutions to the critical issues facing American families. At the same time, I won’t hesitate to oppose President Biden, his Administration, and the Democratic-controlled Congress and hold them accountable for their party’s liberal impulses. Our Nation faces many problems. Now is the time for all of us to come together and govern in a bipartisan way. That is how we will begin to heal our divisions and move our country forward.”

