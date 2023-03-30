Local lawmakers react to indictment of Donald Trump

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the investigation, called the indictment “political persecution.”

ST. LOUIS — A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

The indictment, confirmed Thursday by Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, and other people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss sealed criminal charges, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings.

It is likely to galvanize critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the investigation, called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024. In a statement confirming the charges, defense lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said Trump "did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”

As of 7 p.m., the following St. Louis area lawmakers have responded to the indictment on social media or in email:

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Tonight’s indictment of Donald Trump isn’t about the law. It’s about power. Raw power. It’s the Democrat Party telling the nation they will stop at nothing to control the outcome of the next presidential election. It is an assault on our democracy, pure and simple — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 30, 2023

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO)

This is purely a partisan case against President Trump



Soros DA Bragg campaigned on prosecuting President Trump, while violent crime in NYC rages on & violent criminals walk free



This is a political prosecution in search of a crime & sets an dangerous precedent going forward — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 30, 2023

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL)

“While there are many unknowns, we know a few things to be true: the Manhattan District Attorney must be allowed to continue his investigation without interference; any attempt to undermine this process is contrary to the rule of law; and political violence or threats of violence cannot be tolerated.

“As this process continues, former President Trump should be afforded the due process protections that he is guaranteed by our Constitution, just like any other American. But no one is above the law – not even a former president.”

Rep. Mary Miller (R IL-15)

We will not be deterred. We will defeat the communists trying to destroy our country. We will save America. — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) March 30, 2023

She followed that up with a statement tweeted out about an hour later:

Rep. Mike Bost (R IL-12)