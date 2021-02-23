St. Louis political, community leaders to hold rally for redistricting reform initiative

The proposal would create an independent redistricting commission and make changes to eliminate conflicts of interest among the St. Louis Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS — An organization that has the backing of some community and political leaders in St. Louis will unveil its redistricting and ethics reform plan it hopes to get on the ballot in St. Louis in November.

Show Me Integrity, which describes itself as a "cross-partisan organization at the frontlines of reforming Missouri politics for a more ethical, effective government", will unveil its Reform St. Louis ballot initiative Tuesday. According to a press release from the organization, the plan will require financial disclosure statements for aldermen, create an independent commission to redistrict wards and take steps to eliminate conflicts of interest among aldermen.

The group will need to collect 30,000 signatures to get the initiative on the ballot. In order to accomplish that, the group intends to recruit 200 volunteers to gather signatures outside the polls in March and April.

The ballot initiative has the backing of a number of St. Louis community and political leaders and organizations, including the League of Women Voters of Metro STL, the Black Caucus of the Missouri Democratic Party, Missouri Healthcare for All and former U.S. congressman Dick Gephardt.

The plan is also supported by civil rights leader Reverend Darryl Gray and Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, both of whom will speak at the rally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

A piece of legislation passed in 2012 says the board must cut the number of aldermen from 28 to 14 by 2023. A board bill that would have put that issue on the ballot in April was vetoed by Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The press release from Show Me Integrity said it doesn't have a stance on ward reduction.