Special election dates set for new St. Louis Board of Aldermen president

ST. LOUIS — Special election dates have been set to fill the position of St. Louis Board of Aldermen president, left vacant by former president Lewis Reed after he and two other board members were federally indicted in a pay-to-play scheme.

The City Election Board confirmed Thursday that it will hold Special Municipal Elections on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Tuesday, Nov. 8, to fill the vacancy.

Reed and former Alderman Vice-President Jeffrey Boyd resigned after they were indicted along with former Alderman John Collins Muhammed in early June on federal bribery charges. Collins Muhammad resigned prior to the indictment.

Alderpersons Megan Green and Jack Coatar announced last week they'd be running for the seat, and alderpersons Tom Oldenburg and Cara Spencer are also contemplating runs. Alderman Joe Vollmer, who is serving as interim president, said he does not plan to run for the office.

According to city code, a vacancy in the office of board president must be filled for the remainder of the unexpired term at the next general city or state election held not less than 60 days after the vacancy occurred. However, an ordinance requires a special primary election to be held, allowing anyone who wishes to run to do so as a non-partisan candidate.

On Sept. 13, voters may vote for as many candidates as they want, and two candidates with the most votes will advance to the Nov. 8 election.

The deadline to file a nominating petition is July 15. Absentee voting for the Sept. 13 special primary election begins Aug. 2.