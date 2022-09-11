St. Louis Board of Aldermen will discuss possible pay hikes after April elections

"I think it's long overdue. We need to catch up," said President-elect Megan Green.

ST. LOUIS — President-elect Megan Green said for years men and women on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen (BOA) have been underpaid.

"I do think it's long overdue," Green said. "We've had quite the disparity from other similar size cities and it's time to catch up."

The St. Louis BOA have talked about the salary changes for months as it prepares for April 2023 elections.

That's when 28 seats will shrink to 14 and the winners will represent 14 wards with twice the constituents they currently have.

Aldermen are going to be doing twice the jobs that they did before and so increasing their salaries, perhaps making their jobs full-time I think are common sense strategies.

"I do think it makes sense, " said Green.

Carol Howard, the alderwoman for St. Louis' 14th ward said she agrees and that's why she will introduce Board Bill 119 on Thursday.

The bill calls for increasing the pay for the part-time, city alderpersons from $37,400 to $72,000 per year.

The bill also would give an $800 increase in each alderman's expense allowance, bringing them up to $5,000 per member.

In a statement, Howard said it's not going to cost the city any more money. The funds were already allocated for 28 people.

"Some may deserve more. Some may not," said one city worker.

"I'm not certain I believe that they deserve an increase. When we're up here and issuing permits, doing this, that and the other, guess what? We certainly deserve an increase," said another city employee.

"Subsequent raises in the future for the aldermen will be tied or contingent upon raises to employees," said Green.

The board will only discuss the salary bill on Nov. 10. The meeting starts at 10 a.m.