St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner is running to keep her seat in the November general election.

Gardner served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2013 until 2017, when she became circuit attorney. She is St. Louis’ first Black circuit attorney.

As part of her campaign platform, Gardner said she will continue with efforts such to expand services for victims and survivors of crime, attacking and preventing violent crime, expanding prosecution alternatives and furthering reform probation practices.

In 2019, Gardner announced a new approach to reducing crime and increasing safety in the city. The changes included changes to the charging policy, alternatives to prison time and adjustments to bail and bond practices.

She also drew the ire of police leaders when she developed an “exclusion list” of officers who can’t serve as primary witnesses because of unspecified credibility concerns. Critics have accused her of falling short in convicting violent criminals in the city with one of the nation's highest murder rates.

In 2018, she gained national attention when she charged at the time, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, with felony invasion of privacy. The charge was eventually dropped and Greitens resigned in June 2018.

In June, Gardner made headlines for filing charges against the couple seen brandishing guns at protesters as they walked past their house in the Central West End. Republican leaders were outraged at the filing of charges. President Trump called the charges “an egregious abuse of power,” his press secretary said. Missouri Governor Parson vowed to likely pardon if they're convicted.