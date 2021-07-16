St. Louis City COVID-19 relief package stalls in fiscal board meeting

Mayor Jones says aldermanic version of the package does not meet federal rules.

ST. LOUIS — A bill working through the City of St. Louis died in a meeting of the Board of Estimate and Apportionment Thursday. The bill aimed to spend $168 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed came head to head once more in determining how to spend the funds.

Jones said Reed's plan did not follow federal rules. Reed's Board Bill 2 included a corridor proposal that would redevelop run-down business districts in major corridors of north St. Louis, MLK, North Grand, West Florissant and Natural Bridge.

Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green did not second Reed's motion to adopt Board Bill 2 Friday. Reed called it a failure of the Board of Estimate and Apportionment to support the community.

“Comptroller Green and I agreed that as fiscal stewards of our city, we cannot approve legislation that goes against U.S. Treasury rules and could force St. Louis to pay back millions of dollars in funds," Jones said in an emailed statement.

“The President said last week that since our city is looking to allocate hundreds of millions in federal dollars, ‘we can’t afford to mess this up.’ Comptroller Green and I agree with his assessment. Yet his refusal to fix provisions to comply with federal regulations, despite multiple attempts by my office to work with him on this issue, will hold up millions of dollars in direct relief and public health infrastructure for St. Louis families. My administration is exploring all options to make sure St. Louisans get the support they need during this difficult and critical time."

Reed maintains the bill could have been executed within the guidelines.

"There is nothing stopping the Administration from implementing the programs in compliance with federal guidelines. There is nothing in the bill authorizing anyone to spend funds illegally or against the guidance," Reed wrote in an emailed statement.

Jones' office says Reed can call a meeting of the Board of Aldermen to amend Board Bill 2 to be compliant with federal rules.

Green endorsed Jones' proposal in an emailed statement Friday.