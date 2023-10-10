City of St. Louis allocates $26M in federal grants to affordable housing, social services, infrastructure

"These investments reflect the City of St. Louis' commitment to economic justice," Mayor Tishaura Jones said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Community Development Administration announced Monday it was allocating more than $26 million in federal grant funds to create affordable housing, support social services and improve infrastructure across the city.

“These investments reflect the City of St. Louis’ commitment to economic justice," Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a statement Monday. “Safe, stable, affordable housing for families creates stronger communities, and the City is proud to work alongside our federal, state and local partners to drive a historic investment into housing as diverse as our city.”

Of the $26.4 million in federal funding, CDA reserved:

$13.7 million for affordable and permanent supportive housing,

$8.7 million for housing and public improvements, including $2 million in repairs at city recreation centers.

$4.4 million for local nonprofits, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, St. Patrick Center, Seed St. Louis, LaunchCode, Food Outreach and more.

$3.1 million in Housing Opportunities for Persons with Aids funds to be awarded by the Department of Health.

$2 million for the St. Louis Housing Authority to bring 127 units of offline public housing back into service.

$1.6 million in Emergency Solutions Grant funds to be awarded by the Department of Human Services.

A full list of investments can be found here.

The city's Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee will hear Board Bill 131 on Tuesday. The bill is aimed at creating affordable housing options in the city.

5 On Your Side on demand