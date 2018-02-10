CLAYTON, Mo. — Just five days after the controversial hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in light of sexual assault allegations, a number of St. Louis community leaders and elected officials will be holding a press conference to protest against Kavanaugh's nomination.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE | St. Louis voters and experts weigh in on Kavanaugh's testimony

Tuesday morning, the group will meet outside of the offices of Sen. Roy Blunt (R), the only senator in the state who has stated they will vote 'yes' during Kavanaugh's confirmation next week. The event, dubbed #Occupythe100, said they aim to pressure Sen. Blunt to believe survivors of sexual abuse and to change his vote to 'no.'

READ MORE | Kavanaugh will not return to teach at Harvard Law School

READ MORE | Republicans' prosecutor says Brett Kavanaugh's accuser has weak case

Those in attendance will be Rep. Stacey Newman (D); Ald. Annie Rice; Ald. Megan Green; Ald. Errol Bush; Cori Bush; Dana Kelly; and Allison Klinghammer of NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri, among others to be announced.

#Occupythe100 will kick off around 11:30 a.m. in downtown Clayton.

© 2018 KSDK