ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday to release the subpoena they received from a federal grand jury seeking records involving County Executive Steve Stenger.

The subpoena served to St. Louis County on March 21 is seeking all records, documents and communication — including text and email messages — related to contracts and grants awarded by St. Louis County. The subpoena also requested all information related to "no bid" contracts awarded by the county.

The subpoena specifically mentions all correspondence between Stenger and any member of Wellston Holdings, the St. Louis County Port Authority, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership and St. Louis County Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority.

The subpoena said the county has to appear before a grand jury or hand over all the requested documents by April 10.

The subpoena requested the county not disclose the existence of the subpoena, saying it would impede the investigation.

Click here to see the full the subpoena.

RELATED: County Executive Stenger responds to councilman: ‘I am not resigning’

RELATED: St. Louis County served subpoena in federal investigation of County Executive Steve Stenger, councilman says