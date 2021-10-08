St. Louis County Council votes down resolution for new mask mandate

The resolution was voted down by a voice vote. A request for a roll call vote was denied

CLAYTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council voted down another mask mandate, this time one brought forward in a resolution brought forward by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy.

The council voted against the resolution that would put in place a mask mandate in the county. The decision came weeks after the council voted to terminate the one put in place by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

The resolution was voted down by a voice vote. A request by Clancy for a roll call vote was denied by chairwoman Rita Heard-Days.

The vote came after hours of in-person public feedback and debate from members of the council Tuesday night.

Councilwomen Clancy and Kelli Dunaway spoke in favor of the ordinance. Council members Ernie Trakas, Tim Fitch, Mark Harder and Shalonda Webb spoke against it.