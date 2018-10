The midterm elections are just a week away, but election officials are still looking for Republicans volunteers to work on election day.

There needs to be an even number of Republican and Democrat workers at each poll location, and in St. Louis County Democrats outweigh Republicans right now.

If you want to volunteer, you can call 314-615-1840 or visit the St. Louis County Elections website and click on the 'election worker sign-up' button.

