St. Louis County executive canidate Paul Berry III

Republican candidate Paul Berry III is running to unseat St. Louis County executive Sam Page in the November general election

Republican candidate Paul Berry III is running to unseat St. Louis County executive Sam Page in the November general election.

Campaign website: none

Social media: Facebook

The race decides who will finish out the final two years of what would have been former county executive Steve Stenger's term.

Page was appointed county executive after Stenger resigned in April of 2019 following an indictment on federal fraud charges. Stenger later pled guilty and was sentenced to 46 months in prison.