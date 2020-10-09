St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is bidding to keep his seat in the November general election

Page, a Democrat, will face off against Republican Paul Berry to decide who will finish out the final two years of what would have been former county executive Steve Stenger's term.

Page was appointed county executive after Stenger resigned in April of 2019 following an indictment on federal fraud charges. Stenger later pled guilty and was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

In the 16 months since taking office, Page has overseen the county's response to the Stenger charges, scandal in the police department and the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Page is a Creve Couer resident. He previously served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2003-2009 and on the St. Louis County Council from 2014 until he was appointed county executive.