ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There are two new members on the St. Louis County Council. The county held a special election Tuesday in two districts to fill vacant seats.

Rita Heard Days won the seat in district one vacated by Hazel Erby. Kelli Dunaway won in district two to fill the seat left by County Executive Sam Page. Both Days and Dunaway are Democrats.

Page took over as county executive after Steve Stenger resigned earlier this year. Erby resigned her seat to lead the county’s diversity efforts.

