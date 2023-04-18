Citing issues with Gardner's office, St. Louis County mayors propose combining prosecutor's offices

Mayors from Bridgeton, Wildwood, Manchester and Brentwood are asking the Missouri Legislature to create a regional office to address crime.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A group of St. Louis County mayors is calling on the Missouri Legislature to pass regional crime legislation that includes combining the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County prosecutor's offices.

Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs, Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin, Manchester Mayor Mike Clement and Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt make up the group urging for state intervention, citing an increase in juveniles committing serious crimes, fentanyl overdoses and car thefts as well as "significant problems" in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's Office.

"Crime is a regional issue, yet we have had no strong regional voice on solutions to reduce crime," Briggs said in a statement Tuesday. "Instead, we have had endless debates on defunding the police and the performance or lack thereof of Kim Gardner."

"Failure to prosecute criminals in any jurisdiction within this region affects the safety of all our residents," the joint statement reads. "Crime is a regional problem and needs a regional solution."

The group proposed a six-point plan to tackle the St. Louis region's crime issues. The plan asks Missouri legislators to:

Combine the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office and St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office into one regional office. Make it a life sentence without parole for illegally selling fentanyl that results in someone's death and a mandatory sentence of 25 years for possessing more than a pound of the illegal substance. Increase the penalties for those in possession of a firearm and illegal controlled substances. Implement mandatory cash bonds for charges on second (or more) offenses after a prior conviction to keep repeat offenders off the streets. Enhance the car theft penalty to a Class C felony and modify the existing language to include unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Require officials to assess points - the family court system uses a point system - based on all crimes allegedly committed by juveniles. They also ask that the legislature require juveniles either be detained for 24 hours or picked up by their parents or legal guardians.

"This comprehensive package of reforms makes meaningful changes now to protect our residents and all Missourians," the joint statement reads. "It is our hope the legislature will pass the legislation and send it to the governor for signature."