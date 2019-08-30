CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell is looking to secure some new wheels for himself and his office.

Bell has submitted a capital equipment budget request totaling $65,000 for the purpose of buying two new sports utility vehicles.

One is a black, seven-passenger 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe with an internal light array similar to that seen on some law enforcement vehicles.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said the lights are necessary for safety reasons and would be used in certain crowd situations at crime scenes.

"With consideration for uniformity amongst vehicles assigned to St. Louis County elected officials, Prosecutor Bell specifically requested that the replacement vehicle be the same model and features as the vehicle assigned to the current County Executive. The identical features to the County Executive’s vehicle include an internal light array. The Prosecutor is the only elected County official who is frequently at crime scenes," she said in a prepared statement e-mailed to 5 On Your Side on Thursday.

The new SUV would replace the 2016 red Chevrolet Tahoe that's currently assigned to Bell and was first obtained at the request of the previous administration.

The other SUV being requested by Bell is a black 2020 Dodge Durango.

According to county transportation officials, the Durango would replace a 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid that's currently assigned to Clay Farmer, Bell's community engagement specialist.

Farmer is also listed as personal security for Bell on some of the office's travel records that 5 On Your Side obtained through a public records request.

Bell's spokeswoman told 5 On Your Side the two older vehicles need to be cycled out of service and traded in because of mileage and wear-and-tear.

"There are currently five vehicles assigned to the Prosecuting Attorneys Office and two have been determined ready for trade-in and replacement during the 2020 budget cycle," she said in her statement.

For instance, Bell's office said at the earliest date of expected replacement the red Tahoe will be more than four years old and have approximately 70,000 miles on the odometer.

According to Bell's office, the current administration will have put an additional 9,400 miles on the older Tahoe.

The 2011 Ford Fusion will have logged more than 130,000 miles by the end of its run with the office, Bell's spokeswoman said.

It's expected the vehicle replacement request will be approved in late January 2020 at the earliest.

After that, county transportation officials said fleet personnel would have to evaluate the older vehicles to decide if the county should keep them or sell them at auction.

Bell's office said, "The budget expense estimated for the replacement of two vehicles is almost identical to requests made by the previous administration and in line with County vehicle procurement standards."

Right now, there are a total of five county-owned vehicles assigned to Bell's office. All of them are driven by police officers who are employed by the prosecutor's office as investigators and Bell, according to his office.

And it's not the first time they've made news.

A 5 On Your Side investigation revealed Bell was parking where he wasn't supposed to while working in downtown Clayton.

As a result, he racked up more than $500 in unpaid parking tickets using the 2016 Tahoe.

And while Bell was initially planning to challenge the tickets in municipal traffic court, he later dropped the matter and paid the tickets in full.

