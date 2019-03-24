A federal grand jury has issued a subpoena to St. Louis County, seeking records involving County Executive Steve Stenger, according to St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas.

Trakas tells 5 On Your Side he has not personally read the three-page subpoena that was delivered to the county on Thursday. However, he understands from Council President Sam Page, that the subpoena orders the county to produce Stenger's call history, texts and emails with current and former county employees related to contracts awarded by any county department or agency.

Trakas said the subpoena also asked the County Council to produce recordings and minutes from council meetings and hearings dating back to 2015.

Councilman Trakas tells 5 On Your Side he and other council members have been trying to bring "accountability and transparency to St. Louis County government" and that this subpoena is "validation of that work."

