ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County election officials are working to send corrected sample ballots to voters after a printing error.

A press release from the St. Louis County Election Board said the wrong sample ballots were initially sent out on Oct. 22. The release said the print vendor is working with the Post Office to get corrected ballots to every person who was affected.

The vendor is correcting the issue at no additional cost to taxpayers, the release said.

If you want to check your sample ballot before it arrives in the mail, you can go to the St. Louis County website and click on the "Sample Ballot" button.

