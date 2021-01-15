St. Louis mayoral candidates lay out their plans to fight crime

One thing all the candidates agree on; crime is the biggest issue holding the city back

ST. LOUIS — Mayoral candidates are laying out their plan to solve the city’s toughest task: crime.

Cara Spencer

Cara Spencer held a virtual press conference this morning laying out her ideas starting with bringing in outside help, a group called “Focus Deterrence”. Spencer said the group has had success in cities across the country including Oakland, California, where crime was cut in half.

She wants to improve public safety beyond community policing, creating a problem landlord unit to reduce blight in the city and building the trust between the city and police department through several programs.

“Within my first term you will see a very clear reduction of homicides in St. Louis,” the alderwoman said.

Here’s her full campaign platform: https://caraspencer4mayor.com/

Andrew Jones

Andrew Jones is the Executive Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Southwest Electric and is eager to bring his business experience to city hall. He said he supports law enforcement and is confident the officers patrolling our streets are doing everything in their power.

He blames the high crime rate on the lack of leadership and transparency from leaders in City Hall.

He’s been hands-on in the community for the past 30 years and said he knows what it takes to turn around the toughest communities.

Jones said he's learned a lot from the private sector. He’s had to execute and knows what it takes to tackle big issues. He’s also bringing a knowledge of economics that will give these neighborhoods the resources to thrive long-term.

“When you look at the dog-eat-dog world of profitability and corporations it shames politics,” Jones said. “You have to make sure every project you’re involved with is successful because you can't continue on the same path and keep your job.”

Tishaura Jones

Current St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones said crime is a regional issue. She is open to collaborating with entities surrounding the city to fix crime and promote the growth of the region.

Jones points out that there’s a correlation between high crime communities and the lack of investment in these neighborhoods. She wants to close the “Workhouse” jail and re-allocate those funds to somewhere more effective.

She wants to re-organize the police department to make sure personnel is being utilized effectively. She also wants to address the root causes of crime with data-driven policies.

“There are times where I feel hopeless and my heart breaks every time I see a news report of someone losing their life to gun violence,” Jones said. “When you declare it as a public health crisis then you look at root causes.”





Lewis Reed

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed has been a huge proponent of the Cure Violence Program which is now up and running in several St. Louis neighborhoods. He said fighting crime is one of his top priorities.

His office issued this statement on Thursday afternoon:

Many of the items in Ms. Spencer's plan are already in place. We've already moved funding from traditional policing to expand the Cops & Clinicians program and I brought the Cure Violence program to St. Louis, which involves, partly, focused deterrence. I wrote and passed a law last year banning no knock warrants and choke holds, mandating de-escalation training, and increasing penalties for non-reporting of excessive force.