Polls now open for first-of-its-kind election in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The primary election is underway in the City of St. Louis.

For the first time in the city's history, voters are casting a ballot in a non-partisan election. That means a political party won't be listed next to a candidate's name and you can choose more than one candidate in a race. The top two vote-getters in each race advance to the general election in April.

City voters will be faced with a decision on who should be the next mayor. Lyda Krewson is not seeking re-election.

Andrew Jones, Tishaura Jones, Lewis Reed and Cara Spencer are all vying to replace Krewson. All candidates agree the number one issue facing St. Louis is violent crime. The four mayoral candidates offer differing plans to contain the violence

Polls close at 7 p.m. Don't forget a form of ID as you head to your polling location. Here are the acceptable forms of ID posted on the city's website:

Acceptable forms of personal ID include: