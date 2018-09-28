ST. LOUIS — A common theme brought up by national pundits during Thursday's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing was, what do women in Middle America think about these accusations?

5 On Your Side assembled a panel of women voters about what they took from a dramatic day on Capitol Hill.

Bernice Thompson, her daughter Sarah and Jessica Adams lent their voice to the conversation.

"And you get the sense of this little 15-year-old girl in this house with these boys, and I got the sense she didn't feel very confident in her sense of personality. Not having much sense of self-worth," said Bernice.

"Which would be a natural result of that sort of trauma,' added Adams.

Adams said she was shocked by what she heard.

"Heartbreaking but really appalled at Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony," she said.

They all agree, they noticed political grandstanding on both sides, but what stuck out most of all was a haunting familiarity.

"I think for any woman who has had anyone say anything to them or had something happen to them, it’s a trigger," said Sarah. "It just took me back to moments that I’d like to forget but you don't."

5 On Your Side's political analyst, Anita Manion, said while there are a few Republican swing votes that may make the difference whether or not Judge Kavanaugh becomes a justice, in the court of public opinion, both parties were catering to the same group of voters.

"Female suburban voters. That’s what both parties are going after. That’s what they’re concerned about. This, right before the election, is something that could affect them," said Manion.

She said female voters are much more likely to make it to the polls and could make all the difference in November.

"And really what matters in a midterm election is who turns out, so if you can get women excited on either side of the aisle. That enthusiasm is what you need to drive voter turnout," she said.

Those women voters aren't all liberal.

Anita argues conservative women may be just as energized after this heated hearing.

'The idea of conservative women who might be excited that Judge Kavanaugh is on the bench now. Judge Kennedy voted historically to uphold Roe vs. Wade. They might see this as an opportunity to change that," said Manion.

Beyond politics, Adams saw the last few days as a teaching moment for her son.

"And we talked about hey, let’s talk about consent. And he was like, no mom I get it. I’m like, but do you actually," said Adams.

She said whether or not you agree with every minute of testimony, there's a lesson in there for us all.

"Raising young men who understand women as equals and not as props in their lives," said Adams.

"But what we can do in our own circle is to start that conversation," added Bernice.

