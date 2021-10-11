Leaders, neighbors at odds over St. Louis ward redistricting process

Neighbors want more transparency. Leaders said all information is on the city's website.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis neighbors and city leaders are at odds over the way the city's redistricting process is playing out.

The League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis brought together multiple neighborhood groups and organizations to demand changes take place in the process on Wednesday. Notably, they are looking for more transparency and equity in the process.

"All people should count,” Rev. Darryl Gray said. “We should have an independent demographer. (We’ve) come too far to turn back, to turn back to the same petty, backroom, power-grabbing politics that we've seen over the years."

Gray said the city’s known about this for 10 years and shouldn’t have these problems as the deadline approaches.

“There's absolutely no way we can expect politicians to police themselves, no matter how well-intended they may be," Gray said.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed overseeing this process. Reed said there's a lot of miscommunication muddying the facts. Many of the concerns he heard are addressed on the city's website.

"We had to wait until we spoke to a lot of people around there and got more information from people around there to fine-tune it,” Reed said. “What you see, this is fine-tuning. What you will see in the next map is even more (fine-tuning)."

He said these are drafts, not the final map which needs approval from the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Tishaura Jones. Reed said this is an intricate process that's data-driven.

"We are going to continue to push forward and get a good map for the city of St. Louis. One that is equitable, inclusive and one that includes everyone."

Although they are viewing the issue from two different lenses, both groups say they are fighting for a better more efficient St. Louis.

There are two virtual public meetings Saturday at 10 a.m. and Monday at 6 p.m.

City leaders say this is an invite to all neighbors and city stakeholders to attend.

Public comment and community engagement efforts will last until Nov. 16.

On Nov. 17, Legislation Committee Hearings will make changes to the map.

The Final Passage of Bill 101 will happen by December 3.

Mayor Tishaura Jones has until December 31 to sign.